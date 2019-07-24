Have an “art-venture” at the annual Children’s Summer Arts Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m July 26. Arts & Education at the Hoyt is taking participants on a trip around the world, celebrating art from around the world.
Held rain or shine on the Hoyt lawn, the afternoon features live entertainment, face painting, caricatures, the annual chalk-on-the-walk competition and more. Explore world cultures with make and take activities under the big tent including African animal masks, Japanese fans, Native American headdresses and origami swans. Kids will work together to create giant mosaic or help weave a rug on an oversized loom.
Special guests, the Tamburitzan dancers will take the stage at 1 p.m. to perform a variety of folk dances in full regalia with music representing a number of cultures across Eurasia. Originating out of Duquesne University, the Tamburitzans now includes a versatile group of musicians, singers and dancers from universities throughout the region.
Children are encouraged to bring a T-shirt for tie dye (or buy one for $5 while supplies last) and pocket change for hot dogs, pizza, nachos, cotton candy and popcorn available for only 50 cents. All activities are free compliments of our sponsors.
Groups are welcome but children must be accompanied by a parent or supervisor. For more information and a complete schedule of activities, visit www.hoytartcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.