Actors in “Children of Eden” traditionally play dual roles.
But for Brent Rodgers, director is the fourth part he’s had in the show written by Stephen Schwartz, composer of Broadway classics including “Wicked,” “Pippin” and “Godspell.”
Opening July 14 at the New Castle Playhouse, “Children of Eden” focuses on the first nine and a half chapters of the Book of Genesis, telling the stories of Adam and Noah “through the lens of family.”
While less familiar to audiences than other Schwartz shows, “Children of Eden” was no stranger to Rodgers. In fact, it was on his bucket list.
Having taken on the roles of Cain, Abel and Father in various regional productions of the musical, Rodgers said, “I wanted a shot at directing it. It was on my list. And, believe it or not, we’re doing it in a different way than I’ve done it before.”
Rodgers explained that Schwartz intended for actors to play similar roles in both acts. For example, the actor taking the part of Adam in Act I would portray Noah in Act II.
“It’s a way for audiences to see the parallels, and teach a lesson that history repeats itself,” explained the director, adding that the previous stagings he was involved in did not use double casting.
While Rodgers knew “Children of Eden” well, he said most of his 30-member cast wasn’t familiar with it.
“They took a little time to warm up to it, but now they’ve become really, really fond of it,” the director said, noting the show’s music is especially challenging and vocally demanding.
“I think it’s a show everyone can easily relate to. It’s the familiar story of the Bible, but through a different lens,” Rodgers said. “The themes are things everybody can relate to: love, discovery, forgiveness. There’s something everyone in the audience can connect to and leave feeling very good.”
(“Children of Eden” runs July 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22 and 23 at the New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets, call (724) 654-3437 or visit newcastleplayhouse.org.)
