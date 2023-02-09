Ten trained-therapy dogs from Lawrence County Comfort Canines will be at the New Castle Public Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 18.
Children are welcome to share their reading skills with a sympathetic furry friend. Stop by to visit the amazing pups and chat with their human friends. All are welcome to attend.
Lawrence County Comfort Canines is a volunteer organization of certified therapy dogs that provide animal-assisted intervention to human service agencies located in Lawrence County.
The Lawrence County Office of Mental Health and Developmental Services provides some financial support to maintain this specialized program. This program is managed by the Human Services Center in New Castle with assistance from Slippery Rock University social work faculty and students.
For more information about the Lawrence County Comfort Canines, visit https://lccomfortcanines.com.
