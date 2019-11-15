Chaplin expert part of Warner museum program

The Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum will welcome entertainer, movement artist, comedian, author and Charlie Chaplin expert Dan Kamin to the South Mill Street facility Thursday.
The special event begins at 6 p.m. with a reception in the Riverplex Atrium at the Mill Street entrance. Kamin will talk, demonstrate some of his comedic moves and take part in a question and answer session from 6:45 to 8 p.m.
The evening will conclude with a showing of “Chaplin” starring Robert Downey Jr. at 8 p.m.
Kamin served as a consultant on the film, teaching Chaplin’s routines and mannerisms to Downey. Among is many other credits, Kamin also served as a consultant to Johnny Depp for his Chaplin routine in the film “Benny and Joon.” He also played the wooden Indian that came to life in the cult classic “Creepshow 2” and created the Martian girl’s weird movement for Tim Burton’s horror spoof “Mars Attacks!”
Kamin will take part in the evening’s unveiling of an original artifact from the first Warner Brothers theater, which opened on the site on Feb. 2, 1907. It will become a permanent part of the museum collection courtesy of the Lawrence County Historical Society.
In addition, Kamin will be available to sign copies of his books, refreshments will be available and some special surprises are planned.
The event is free and open to the public, however donations are welcome and appreciated.
“Chaplin” is presented with the support of the New Castle Public Library.
