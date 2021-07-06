You know how certain things from childhood stay with you forever?
Of course, for me, one of my most vivid childhood memories is a culinary experience of sorts, learning that meat could be “cooked” in the refrigerator with citrus. It absolutely blew my mind.
My unsupervised experiment was placing strips of raw beef in lemon juice overnight. I sampled it the next morning and to my amazement, the beef had the texture of cooked meat. While I certainly don’t suggest this rather naive and dangerous experiment, it was my first ceviche experience.
Evidently ceviche originated in South America and made its way to the menus of Florida in the early 1980s.
So you see, I’m a trendsetter as my beef experiment was in the late 1970s. However, I was also under the impression that the acid from the citrus actually cooked the meat, when in actuality it only gives the texture and color of being cooked. I doubt I would have eaten the beef had I known that.
The most popular ceviche protein tends to be fresh seafood. We recently got back from a family vacation in Charleston, SC, and I was able to prepare ceviche with freshly caught corvina, which is a firm and white fish.
The end result was delicious. Depending on where you are geographically, make sure you are working with fresh or flash frozen white fish. Wild caught tuna is also a fantastic option.
The following recipe will make enough ceviche for 3 to 4 people. We had it on corn chips as an appetizer. Let’s get started.
CEVICHE
1 to ½ lb. of fresh fish, white or tuna cut into small cubes
1 English cucumber
1 jalapeno pepper
1 red or orange bell pepper
2 cups of cherry tomatoes
2 avocados
¼ cup chopped cilantro
Juice of 2 to 3 limes
Juice of 1 lemon
Salt and pepper to taste
Basically, all ingredients need to be cut into bite-sized pieces. With the jalapeno, the more seeds you leave, the hotter things will be.
Combine everything other than the avocado, which is added at the end. Stir everything together well and set in the fridge for at least 90 minutes. Anything over 2 to 3 hours and the fish might get a little tough.
Just before serving, fold in the bite-sized pieces of avocado. Serve immediately while really cold with corn chips, crackers or toast.
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones Financial Adviser in Jeffersonville by day and a BBQ and food enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay.
