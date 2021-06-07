BY DAN IRWIN
NEW CASTLE NEWS
It was a romance that went from the mailbox to a shoebox.
Now, more than a century after a four-year exchange of 155 letters between sweethearts Martha Covert and Frank Patterson culminated in their marriage, their granddaughter has compiled those missives into a book.
“Courtship in a Shoebox” not only tracks how what ultimately became a long-distance relationship turned into 55 years of wedded bliss, but also provides snippets of New Castle’s past.
“They’re in a shoebox,” author Nancy McClintock said of her grandparents’ letters. “My mother kept them after her parents were long gone (they married in 1905 and passed away within two weeks of each other in 1960). I was really hooked on these letters when I read the very first one from Frank on August 20th, 1901.”
In the beginning, Frank and Martha lived within sight of each other, at least from Frank’s point of view. He lived on the family farm in Worth Township, Butler County, and from the top of a hill on the property could see the stone house on what is now Route 19 in which Martha had been raised.
According to McClintock, Frank would come to New Castle to buy horses, but also to get groceries.
“One thing that was in New Castle that they talk about a lot was a store, W.E. Patterson’s (located at the corner of Allen and what is now East Washington streets),” McClintock said. “That was a relative of his, and that seemed to be their meeting place.
“There was another store, Munnell’s (on East Washington, just below the courthouse), and he went there and bought some things. It’s fun to think about how they managed. Life was simple, but they loved it.”
McClintock doesn’t know how her grandparents met, but the book opens with Frank’s first letter, asking if he might “have the pleasure of your company some evening in the future. Please be so kind as to send a reply and, if favorable, name a date.”
McClintock’s existence is proof that the two did begin to see each other and eventually marry. Their courtship, though, was not without its hurdles.
Martha had been giving piano lessons in New Castle, but received an offer from her sister’s husband to come live with them in Weston, West Virigina, to watch their children and teach them to play the piano. The offer included more money than she had been making, so she went.
“She was only going to be there for six months,” McClintock said, “but it turned into four years, because they moved to New Martinsville, and she went with them.”
One of Martha’s letters recalls her train trip from New Castle to Pittsburgh on the first leg of her relocation.
“When we got to New Castle Junction, we had to wait on the train six hours,” she wrote. “We didn’t get started from there until 11 o’clock and it was half past 2 when we got to Pittsburg. We had to wait two hours before the train to Weston.”
Martha added that the train was so packed that she had to stand the entire way to Pittsburgh. “It was just simply awful. I never was so tired in my life.”
McClintock said that although she used only the letters’ courtship storyline in her book and left out more mundane topics such as the weather, she faithfully transcribed the material that she did publish.
“One of the things I found interesting was they spelled Pittsburgh without the ‘h’ on it,” she said. “I looked it up and I did a story on that. I supplement a lot of the things with history.”
Despite her move, Frank wouldn’t let Martha get away. The two continued to exchange letters, although when he first proposed marriage, she said no.
“She liked the city, and she wanted to continue working awhile,” McClintock said. “She said, ‘I like working, I like my students and I need to stay here and do this.”
Eventually persuaded, Martha returned to New Castle to shop for her wedding clothes, McClintock said.
The letters end shortly thereafter when the couple was wed, but McClintock’s book traces their lives up until their deaths in 1960.
The couple’s correspondence became property of McClintock’s mother until she passed away as well. That’s when McClintock, who now lives in Florida but who returned to western Pennsylvania last week for a wedding, took possession of them.
“I started reading them, but I didn’t do anything with them,” she said. “Then I decided that I needed to put them in a computer, and I started transcribing them in 1999 when I was cleaning out the closets.”
However, when life got busy, she shelved the project and didn’t take it up again until after her husband’s death in 2018. She published her book in February 2020, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic quickly followed, and she was unable to actively promote it.
Although McClintock did share her early years with her grandparents, she believes she’s gotten to know them even better through their letters.
“I found my grandfather to be a very gentle, romantic and spiritual man,” she says in the book, which is available on Amazon. “Grandmother was independent and confident and trusted in the Lord.
“It was difficult to return to this century after reading those letters …”
