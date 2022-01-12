Arts & Education at the Hoyt will open a new exhibition, “Northern Central Park: A Visual Journey,” with a public reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 22.
On assignment for the Staten Island Advance, award-winning photographer William E. Lyons photographed Central Park in New York City, which runs from the Jacqueline Onassis Reservoir at 96th Street to 110th Street, over a 2-day period in August 2017.
When an editor tells you to take a hike, it’s generally not a good thing. That is, unless that editor is Steve Zaltarano and he has just assigned you to take black-and-white photos of New York City’s Central Park for the Staten Island Advance.
That is how Lyons recalls this body of work began on the morning of Aug. 9, 2017.
Intrigued by the rich landscape and diverse wildlife in Central Park, Lyons spent two full days photographing both the northern and southern sections. The Hoyt will feature the northern section, which he describes, “to the northeast is the Harlem Meer, which on a calm day becomes a huge reflecting pool. To the northwest is the North Wood, which contains the park’s oldest structure, the Blockhouse, built in 1814, the Ravine, the Loch and the Pool. It is home to many species of birds. The Great Hill is a large open field surrounded by trees and the North Meadow is home to ballfields and tennis courts. To the East is the Conservatory Garden and high on a hill is Fort Clinton.”
Central Park was designed by landscape architects Frederick Law Olmsted (1822-1903) and Calvert Vaux (1824-1895) in 1857 to offer urban dwellers an opportunity to escape from the stresses of urban life and to commune with nature and fellow New Yorkers. The combined 843 acres comprise what is now the most visited park in the country with more than 42 million visits a year.
The body of work on display at the Hoyt from Jan. 18 through Feb. 24 represents the northern section of Central Park and is rich with wildlife and different landscapes. The southern half is concurrently on display at the Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown, Ohio.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is free.
