Census bureau to deliver packets

The U.S. Census Bureau will drop off 2020 Census questionnaire packets at front doors of households in western Pennsylvania beginning Wednesday.
This is done in coordination with federal, state and local health officials, in areas where the majority of households do not receive mail at their physical address.
The Census Bureau began hand-delivering census materials on March 15 but suspended all fieldwork for this operation on March 18 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Temporary field staff have been trained to observe all social distancing protocols and will wear official government-provided personal protective equipment for their safety and the safety of the public.
This operation is contactless and follows the most current federal health and safety guidelines.
The Census Bureau will deliver 2020 Census invitations and paper questionnaires at the front doors of roughly 5.1 million stateside households and 47,600 households in Western Pennsylvania.
This operation is crucial to ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities,and helps to direct hundreds of billions of dollars in public and private sector spending per year.
People are strongly encouraged to respond promptly to the 2020 Census using the ID number included in the questionnaire packet. Responding with a census ID or the paper questionnaire helps ensure the best count. People can respond online at 2020census.gov, by phone at (844) 330-2020 or by using the paper form in the packet.
For more information, please visit the 2020 Census COVID-19 operational adjustments.
