The Lawrence County Historical Society in partnership with the Ellwood City School District’s History Club worked together to clean up the Quakertown Cemetery located in the Quaker Falls Recreational Area.
Those in attendance learned about part of Lawrence County’s past and the influence of the Quakers on Pennsylvania and the United States’ creation and history.
Quakertown was founded between 1799 and 1804 by Quaker Septimus Cadwallader, and members of the Sharpless, Shearer and Townsend families. Many of these individuals were laid to rest in the cemetery located above the scenic Quaker Falls. It was here that the Ellwood City History Club worked on cleaning up the cemetery in an effort to continue the preservation efforts that were begun by the Pleasant Hills Historians in 2019.
In addition to Quakertown and its cemetery, the recreation site is also home to former industrial sites. The industrial site includes remnants of a black powder mill that was part of the war effort during World War I. This site is now a shell of its former self and is slowly succumbing to the ravages of time after the production of black powder ceased.
These clean up efforts are part of a larger effort to offer tours of the cemetery, the industrial site and Quakertown itself. The historical tours that are going to be offered will be fundraising events to benefit the Lawrence County Historical Society. The proceeds will be used to further engage the community to learn about Lawrence County’s past as well as assist in the preservation of the historical site. The first tours will be from 3 p.m. to dusk Oct. 28.
The tours will be family friendly with the walking portions having varying degrees of difficulty and sturdy shoes are recommended as the terrain is uneven. Light refreshments will be available as well as the chance to purchase tickets to win raffle baskets that will be on display at Quaker Falls Recreation Area. There will also be the opportunity to interact with the tour guide and ask questions.
The Lawrence County Historical Society is committed to providing educational opportunities for the community and to promote awareness of Lawrence County history.
Anyone interested in taking part in the tour should contact the Lawrence County Historical Society at (724) 658-4022 or visit https://www.lawrencechs.org/contact-us/.
