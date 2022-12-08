The Westminster College Celebrity Series will present a “Celtic Angels Christmas” featuring the Celtic Knight Dancers and the Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 in Orr Auditorium on campus.
“Celtic Angels Christmas” captivates an audience of all ages with the magic of Christmas encompassing vocal and instrumental favorites paired with world class Irish dancing by the Celtic Knight dancers.
Louise Barry, Olivia Bradley, Michaela Groth, Katie Sweeney and Chole Haven will perform many Irish and holiday tunes arranged by Peter Sheridan who marries the old and new worlds of traditional and contemporary tunes brought to life by the Trinity Ensemble.
Written, directed and choreographed by Dublin native, Louise Barry, this nostalgic journey will have you dashing through the snow to the local snugs of Ireland, where a step is expected, singalongs are mandatory and a good craic is had by all.
This Celebrity Series show is sponsored by UPMC Jameson and UMPC Horizon. To reserve tickets, call the Celebrity Series Box Office at (724) 946-7354 or visit www.westminster.edu/celebrity.
