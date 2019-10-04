Celebrity Series to present Cirque Mei

The Westminster College Celebrity Series will continue its 2019-2020 season with Cirque Mei at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Orr Auditorium on the college campus.
This multicultural experience, appropriate for all ages, will feature a company of more than 30 elite circus artists and acrobats from the Hebei Province, China. They will perform traditional and contemporary Chinese circus acts in a colorful, lively celebration of the internationally renowned Chinese circus arts.
The performance will include the most popular Chinese circus routines including hoops diving, lion dance, collective bicycle skills, flying meteors, foot juggling with umbrellas, female contortion and ladder balancing act.
The Cirque Mei troupe was founded in 1976 and supports a community of more than 130 circus performers who tour throughout China and the world.
Tickets are available by calling Georgene Gib, box office manager, at (724) 946-7354 or by visiting www.westminster.edu/celebrity. Special discounted pricing is available for students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.