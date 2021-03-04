Celebrity Series to host virtual St. Patrick's Day concert

Westminster College’s Celebrity Series will present a special St. Patrick’s Day virtual concert, “Ireland with Michael,” with renowned Irish singer Michael Londra at 7 p.m. March 17.
The never-before-seen show was recorded in front of a live audience at the National Opera House in Wexford, Ireland, and features Londra, the Irish Concert Orchestra, two choirs and singers and musicians from all over Ireland.
As host of “Ireland with Michael” — the new travel and music series coming to PBS in spring 2021 — and author of a travel book by the same name, the Emmy-nominated Irish tenor is an expert on all things Celtic.
In a celebration of Irish culture, heritage and music for Saint Patrick’s season, the virtual show also travels outward to the Irish countryside and villages to meet local traditional singers, dancers and musicians. Londra heads to Dublin and Belfast for performances. He also travels to the Kennedy Homestead — the family farm of the Kennedy family — to discuss President John F. Kennedy’s legacy in Ireland and sings of his connection to the family.
Londra’s friend Eoin Colfer — New York Times best-selling author of the “Artemis Fowl” children’s book series — talks to him about the history of Hook Head lighthouse, the oldest operating lighthouse in the world.
Londra will share his own connection to songs and stories of his home county, his love of traditional music with world champion Irish dancers, a duet with West End star Zoe Rainey, the gorgeous 10 piece Harpist group Cláirsí Neamhaí accompanied by local fiddlers and pipers playing jigs and reels capture his Irish heritage.
Ticket prices include:
$25 — Link to watch the concert
$35 — Link to watch the concert, Souvenir DVD mailed to the customer
$50 — Link to watch the concert, Souvenir DVD, Private Meet and Greet Zoom Call with Artist
This event is open to the public. To purchase an access ticket to the show, visit www.westminster.edu/celebrity.
