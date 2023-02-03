The Westminster College Celebrity Series will present “Drumline LIVE” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in Orr Auditorium on campus.
“Drumline LIVE” was created by the musical team behind the hit movies “Drumline” and “Drumline: A New Beat,” and embodies the soulful, high-stepping style of the marching band experience associated with historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU).
Represented by Christine Barkely, CEO of Creative Booking Agency in New York City, “DrumLine Live” gives children and adults the experience of an HBCU halftime show.
The show has toured around the world gaining substantial attention from its cast of musicians and performers led by all-star percussionists.
This Celebrity Series show is sponsored by Giant Eagle.
To reserve tickets, call the Celebrity Series Box Office at (724) 946-7354 or www.westminster.edu/celebrity.
