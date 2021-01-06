The Westminster College Celebrity Series has rescheduled two events from the 2019-2020 season that were postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The “I Am, He Said” – A Celebration of the Music of Neil Diamond starring Matt Vee, with an originally scheduled April 2020 date, has been rescheduled for Sept. 18.
Matt Vee, the nephew of 1960s pop star Bobby Vee, will perform Neil Diamond favorites such as “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Song Sung Blue,” “America,” “Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show” and “Sweet Caroline.”
Also on stage will be Jeff and Tommy Vee, sons of the legendary Bobby Vee and founders of The Killer Vees.
Michael Bolton’s “Symphony Series Tour,” sponsored by Huntington, also originally scheduled for April 2020, has been set for April 26, 2022.
Bolton, a Grammy Award winner, has sold more than 65 million albums and is known for classics such as “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You,” “When a Man Loves a Woman,” “Georgia On My Mind,” and “Said I Loved You...But I Lied.”
Tickets that were originally issued for both performances will be honored for entry on the shows’ new dates. In addition, tickets are still available for both shows and can be purchased online at www.westminster.edu/celebrity.
