Westminster College’s Celebrity Series will present Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Orr Auditorium. It is the final Celebrity Series show for the 2021-22 season.
Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll takes a look into the history of iconic music by telling the story of America since the 1930s, while using all the incredible influences and cultures that make up our “melting pot” that poured into the fabric of our music to influence generations around the world.
With a cast consisting of both stars from Broadway’s greatest rock musicals, as well as rock and roll singers, Berg shares the unknown stories from the 50-year history of music that changed the world forever.
From the progenitors of rock and roll in the 1940s, through the glory years of the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s, up until MTV in the early ‘80s, Berg uses fascinating stories and groundbreaking music to make tributes to iconic rock stars, groups and genres such as Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Beach Boys, The Who, Journey, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John, Simon & Garfunkel, Led Zeppelin, Bruce Springsteen, Eagles, Motown, Woodstock, disco and more.
This show is sponsored by UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon.
To reserve tickets, call the Celebrity Series Box Office at 724-946-7354 or www.westminster.edu/celebrity.
