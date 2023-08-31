The Westminster College Celebrity Series has announced its 2023-2024 season, which includes concerts by the jazz rock band Blood, Sweat & Tears and Jackie Evancho.
All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and will take place in the Will W. Orr Auditorium on the Westminster College campus.
•”Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ’N Roll Part 2” will kick off the season on Sept. 23. Sponsored by UPMC Jameson/UPMC Horizon, this show will also honor employees of the UPMC Hillman Cancer Centers of Neshannock, Farrell and Greenville.
Back by popular demand, this all-new show continues the rock and roll party that “makes you feel 18 again.” It celebrates the history of rock and roll from 1929-1981 with all new songs and many new artists. Performed by an all-star band and some of Broadway’s greatest rock and roll stars, the show will pay tribute to some of the most iconic stars and bands of all time like Elvis, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Janis Joplin, Carole King and Elton John. The show will also honor diverse pioneer artists like Big Joe Turner and Arthur Crudup, and numerous trailblazers like Willie Dixon, Muddy Waters, Fats Domino, Richie Valens, Patsy Cline, James Brown, Smokey Robinson, The Supremes, Dusty Springfield, Sam Cooke, The Mamas and The Papas and many more.
•Blood, Sweat & Tears (BS&T) will take to the Orr Stage Oct. 12. BS&T’s self-titled 1969 album went quadruple platinum, beating out The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” for that year’s Album of the Year Grammy and spawned the hits “Spinning Wheel,” “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy” and “And When I Die.”
•”An Evening of Holiday Cheer with Jackie Evancho,” sponsored by Springfield Restaurant Group, will launch the holiday season on Dec. 2. Join Evancho as she creates a memorable evening that includes timeless holiday classics such as “O Holy Night,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” “White Christmas” and many more. Best known for her appearance on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” Evancho gained worldwide recognition at age 10. The youngest solo platinum artist of all time has since gone on to sell millions of records and thrill audiences all over the world with her timeless vocal talents.
•”Superstar: The Songs. The Story. The Carpenters,” sponsored by Shenango on the Green, will delight the audience on March 9. Internationally acclaimed vocalist and West End/Broadway performer Helen Welch and accompanying musicians will perform some of the Carpenters’ famous hits including “Close To You,” “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “and “Superstar.” The show — produced with the blessing of Richard Carpenter — will also feature backstage stories about the famous brother/sister duo, Richard and Karen Carpenter.
•The New York Tenors will wrap up the season on April 6. Sponsored by Giant Eagle and North Memorial Animal Hospital, the show will feature the memorable music, moments and magic of New York City through the vocal artistry of Andy Cooney, Daniel Rodriguez and Christopher Macchi.
Tickets are on sale now for all shows. For more information or to order tickets, contact the Celebrity Series Box Office by calling (724) 946-7354 or visit www.westminster.edu/celebrity. The Westminster College Celebrity Series is partially funded by the Caroline Knox Memorial Trust Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.