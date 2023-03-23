The Westminster College School of Education celebrated Women’s History Month by honoring the college’s current and first female president, Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson. Faculty, staff and early childhood education students gathered to celebrate Richardson, who took office as Westminster’s 15th president in July 2016. Last July, the Westminster College Board of Trustees extended Richardson’s contract to July 2027, commending her for her strong leadership and vision. Richardson, third from left, poses with students, from left, Alexa Ransom of Wampum; Jennie Stitzel of Poland, Ohio; Lindsay Bell of Boardman; Antonio Ulizzi of Coraopolis; and Julie McKenzie of Verona.
Celebrating Women's History
