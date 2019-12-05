Celebrate Christmas in New Wilmington

Christmas in the Park will be celebrated from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at New Wilmington Borough Park.
The park has been decorated for this community celebration of the Christmas season, which will include a variety of family activities from cookie decorating to Christmas crafts, face painting, a photo booth, entertainment by local musical groups, a bonfire and a special visit from Santa and Mrs Claus.
There will also be plenty of goodies to eat and drink, all provided by local businesses.
