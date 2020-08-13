CDC votes unanimously to hire consultant

New Castle’s Citywide Development Corporation unanimously voted Tuesday to pursue hiring a Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm with a focus on bringing small-scale manufacturing businesses to downtown.
“I think so often we talk about downtown, but I think there’s great opportunity there,” board president Dale Turner said. “Small manufacturing is a great opportunity and we have the capacity, and I think we can develop the workforce to help them as well.”
ReCast City LLC focuses on bring manufacturing businesses such as food or textile manufacturers to downtown business districts. The company has previously worked in Knoxville, Tennesseem and Indianapolis, Indiana.
In the motion, the board approved to complete the first phase of the consulting service by booking a “ReCast Spark” meeting with Ilana Preuss, the founder and chief executive officer, to discuss such topics as what makes New Castle different and where small-scale manufacturing fits into the city.
The call will last 90 minutes and will cost $395.
Should the board choose to move forward with Preuss, there are two more phases — ReCast Boost and ReCast Complete.
ReCast Boost is a four-month project that includes onsite work with the board “to fix policies, launch new programs and create new real estate potential.”
This phase costs $25,000.
ReCast Complete encompasses the entire expertise of the firm to ensure a successful downtown.
This phase costs between $10,000 and $40,000.
The date for the Spark call was not determined during the meeting.
During the board’s treasurer’s report, Turner revealed the board had accepted and deposited $10,000 from Human Services Center for the sale of five parcels.
The deposit comes 10 months after New Castle City Council transferred the parcels on North Mercer Street behind the former Universal Rundle office building to the CDC.
The city transferred the land in order to defray the cost of funding the CDC, since the city allocates $10,000 to it every year.
According to Turner, HSC absorbed the transfer fees and other taxes.
CDC’s fund balance is $16,799.40.
