CDC: Summer campers can skip masks

This June 4, 2020, photo shows a row of cabins at a summer camp in Fayette, Maine. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted guidance saying kids at summer camps can skip wearing masks outdoors, with some exceptions. Children who aren’t fully vaccinated should still wear masks outside when they’re in crowds or in sustained close contact with others and when they are inside, and fully vaccinated kids need not wear masks indoors or outside, the CDC says.