An upcoming cavatelli dinner fundraiser aims to help support students in two counties.
The meal will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 in the Holy Spirit Parish Center at 124 N. Beaver St. It will feature cavats, meatballs, salad, bread, dessert and beverages.
The fundraiser is sponsored by Friends of Catholic Education — FOCE — and the Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools. The former organization is linked to Holy Spirit Parish and provides support for parish students attending Kennedy schools in Mercer County, a situation that rose to the forefront when Holy Spirit Academy closed at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
“We (FOCE and Kennedy) became fast friends when some of our kids transitioned to Kennedy from Holy Spirit Academy,” said FOCE’s Leanna Litrenta, “but it never takes long for our FOCE kitchen crew to win hearts with their amazing food.
“FOCE supports Kennedy as a solid regional partner, a system through which our kids have been able to continue in academic excellence and grow in their Catholic identity. Jesus broke bread with friends and gave thanks. This cavatelli dinner is just one example of the friendship’s we’re cultivating through Catholic education.”
The cost of the the dinner is $10 for adults, who will get two meatballs. Children, who will get one meatball, are $7. Free parking is available on site.
