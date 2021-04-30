Catholic bishops may press Biden to stop taking Communion

In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies in Washington. When U.S. Catholic bishops hold their next national meeting in June, they’ll be deciding whether to send a tougher-than-ever message to President Joe Biden and other Catholic politicians: Don’t partake of Communion if you persist in public advocacy of abortion rights.