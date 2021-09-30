Thousands turned to Facebook or Instagram to stay connected with family and friends, while others used platforms such as TikTok and YouTube to express themselves creatively.
Arts and Education at the Hoyt was no different, making the shift when its doors were shuttered and programs cancelled under gathering restrictions. The digital curve was somewhat steep, but the staff managed to pull off some admirable efforts that resulted in exponential growth of new audiences. Mini Masterpieces, the Shoe Box Parade, and virtual instruction and tours are credited for actively engaging more than 33,000 individuals last fiscal year.
So it should come as no surprise that the arts center is now doing more than embracing digital media. Cassidy Hatch-Tonks joined the Hoyt staff in July to help develop and expand the Hoyt’s digital programming and content.
Up until her first interview, the Ellwood City native had not stepped foot inside the Hoyt. She was somewhat familiar with programs as commercial arts graduate from the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center. However, she hadn’t got past hanging out at The Confluence where the Hoyt manages the local art gallery. While she held several positions as a graphic designer, arts instructor, gallery attendant and photographer after graduating with a bachelor of fine arts degree from Clarion University, she was looking for an opportunity to contribute her youth and enthusiasm close to home.
It was this combination of experience that caught the attention of the Hoyt’s executive’s director, Kimberly Koller-Jones.
“When it comes to hiring, it’s often more than what looks good on paper,” Koller-Jones said. “Cassidy was not only friendly and open, but she embodied a compassion for people whose differences can often make others uncomfortable. That means a lot to an organization making a concerted effort to embrace diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Prior to the Hoyt, Hatch-Tonks taught life enrichment activities to adults with intellectual and physical disabilities at McGuire Memorial, and intermediate care center based in New Brighton. As part of her job, she introduced clients to new artists and art history with sensory lessons, hand-over-hand activities, and outings to cultural centers and museums. While the job could be challenging, Hatch-Tonks references the experience with joy.
“They were some of the most endearing people I’ve ever met,” she said.
Hatch-Tonks also worked on the marketing team for Abram’s Nation, a company producing sleep equipment for special needs children and adults, and most recently for Remax Select Realty in the greater Pittsburgh region. She handled the brand management for Remax’s partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers and, yes, got to meet some players while coordinating promotions. While she lost this last position to the pandemic, she gained a husband, marrying McClain Tonks on Oct. 10, 2020.
“We lost our venue in August, but re-planned the reception at McClain’s aunt’s backyard in less than two weeks. The guest list dropped from 150 to 35, but it was a perfect day.”
When it was over, she cut her hair and donated it to charity. While the newlyweds have yet to take their honeymoon, they have adopted a kitten named Rhubarb and are raising a springer spaniel named Atlas from their home in Ellwood City.
“She’s resilient, that’s for sure!” Kollar-Jones said. “Cassidy didn’t exactly have the time to get her feet wet when she started. We were in the middle of launching several new summer programs and had to throw her in. It was sink or swim. She swam with the rest of us.”
Among her first duties was supervising the Hoyt’s role in the Summer Playground Program, designing new print media, and developing new policies and classes for the Hoyt’s Digital Media Lab.
A former photography instructor at Sweetwater Center for the Arts, Hatch-Tonks is now offering an eight-week introductory photography course at the Hoyt and several workshops exploring the Adobe Creative Suite. Small businesses and/or nonprofits can learn to use PhotoShop and InDesign to create digital and print ads, while teens can experiment with digital tools to create digital art.
“My favorite thing about the Hoyt so far is that they walk the walk. They are not just talking about serving the community in inclusive ways but taking the steps necessary to put those plans into action. I am proud to be a part of the team!”
