The Rev. Randy Crum has been a key figure in raising awareness about the opioid and fentanyl epidemic in Lawrence County.
Through Vision Ministries’ Pathway to Freedom program and its Just One presentations, Crum, Dan Bailey, Vaughn Crisci and others have made it a point to drive home the dangers of the illicit drugs to various audiences.
On Aug. 27, though, Crum is going back to basics.
He will lead a “”Raised in the Newness of Life Celebration” at 2 p.m. in Cascade Park.
“I’m going to start picking it up like I was doing before, kicking the spiritual up,” Crum said. “I’m trying to reach people in the streets, people who are not going to church. Maybe they’ll filter into church, but the biggest thing is their relationship with God. That’s what it all comes down to, your relationship with God. Even the work that goes into the recovery that we try to promote, the spiritual is involved in that.
“People don’t realize it, but the spiritual aspect is involved in every aspect of life. People are looking for God, they’re just looking for God in all the wrong places.”
Crum will be joined by other local pastors, in addition to the God Squad, a group of high school students. Part of the program also will feature Ron Walczak, president of the New Castle Camp of Gideons International, and Lori Sager, who will talk about the My Angel in Room 116 initiative she launched as a tribute to the son she lost to fentanyl and as well as to others who also lost their lives to overdoses.
Crum, though, will be the featured speaker.
“I’m going to preach a message that needs to be preached, so that people understand what everything’s all about,” he said. “Sometimes people get little bits and pieces but they don’t get a clear picture. I’m going to try to paint a clear picture of what salvation is, and what baptism is about. A clear picture of God and mankind.”
The program, which will feature live praise and worship music, will take place at the park’s train station pavilion. At the conclusion, the activity will move the the area of the picnic grove for baptisms in the Big Run.
“We’ve got several to be baptized, and whoever hasn’t been baptized and knows the Lord Jesus as Savior, we’re going to baptize,” Crum said.
Those attending the program should take a folding chair. Food and refreshments will be available afterward.
