Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum, with the support of the New Castle Public Library, will present a free showing of the classic 1931 Charlie Chaplin film “City Lights” on Valentine’s Day.
The story follows the misadventures of Chaplin’s Tramp as he falls in love with a blind girl and develops a turbulent friendship with an alcoholic millionaire. The showing in the museum’s Cascade Theatre, located at 11 S. Mill St., will be at noon Tuesday with limited seating.
The award-winning film is considered among Chaplin’s best and includes a film score composed by Chaplin especially for the film. “City Lights” was Chaplin’s final silent film.
After the movie, patrons can take a moment to tour the Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum. The mural outside the museum by local artist Ken Cole is the perfect backdrop for a photo op. It depicts an historic view of Washington Street in downtown New Castle as it appeared during the time the Warner Brothers operated their theaters.
Future events include:
•The launch the local observance of Warner Brothers Studio’s 100th Anniversary takes place April 4, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. there will be continuous showings of “Looney Tunes” and the Cass Warner Documentary “The Brothers Warner” in the Bijou and Cascade theaters. The first 200 attendees will receive a souvenir booklet, an “I’m A Bugs Buddy” button and a photo op with the Bunny himself. The event is co-sponsored by the New Castle Public Library and coincides with Warner Brothers’ national and international kickoff of its year-long celebration.
•At noon Saturdays from April 8 to May 20 will be “Looney Noons” featuring Looney Tunes cartoons. Photo ops with Bugs Bunny will take place at 11 a.m. preceding the showings.
•At noon Wednesdays from April 5 to May 24 classic Warner Brothers films from the golden era will be shown in partnership with the New Castle Public Library.
The Historic Warner Cascade Theatre is located in the historic structure where on Feb. 2, 1907, the Warner Brothers opened their very first theatre, The Cascade, seating only 99 patrons with chairs borrowed from a local funeral parlor. The venture launched the careers of filmdom’s most iconic four brothers: Harry, Albert, Sam and Jack.
The brothers, who grew up in Youngstown, selected New Castle as the starting point for their venture due to the success they enjoyed showing Edison’s “The Great Train Robbery” at the Lawrence County Fair.
Groups may contact Jerry Kern at myshoeroom@yahoo.com or (724) 510-4226 for additional information or to schedule private tours.
