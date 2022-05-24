The celebration of Cascade Park’s 125th anniversary will occur this weekend.
Walking tours, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, led by Pleasant Hill Historians, will showcase the park and all its offerings.
Tours cost $5 and will happen every hour. Self-guided tours are possible as well. Reservations can be made by contacting phhist.com/shop.
Opened on May 29, 1897, the former Brinton Park reopened as Cascade Park, which eventually was donated to the city.
On Sunday, Westminster College senior Dylan Rodriguez has developed a walking tour with historic images throughout the park as part of his internship with Pleasant Hill Historians.
On that day, you can walk through the park to find historic images in place, showing glimpses into the past.
They include images of the Midway, the Comet, the Dance Pavilion, the Theater, the Old Mill, the Swimming Pool, the Falls and the Lower Entrance.
Information about the attractions, both lost and retained, as well as the rich history the park has within the area will be explained.
Through the efforts of Rustbelt Revitalization and the New Castle Public Library, there will be a raffle basket auction on display in the Dance Pavilion between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Proceeds will go towards the park’s preservation efforts.
Cake will be served for all attending (while supplies last).
For more information, go to phhist.com/cascade.
