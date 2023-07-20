The 22nd annual Carpenter’s Project took place July 10-14, with 150 volunteers completing 52 different projects at 35 homes located in the Ellwood City and Riverside school districts.
Project director Steven Miller said 15 crews went out into those communities and completed 19 carpentry tasks, seven brush/trimming jobs, eight power washings, 16 painting projects, one debris clean up and one demolition of a one-car garage that was beyond repair.
“It went really well,” Miller said.
Miller said the paint crews ended up working faster than he anticipated, leading the volunteers to work on more projects during the week than he was expecting. Volunteers came from 23 different churches in the Ellwood/Riverside area.
Miller said the number of volunteers has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, when more than 200 volunteers were part of the event, but that doesn’t stop the project from helping as many people in the community.
The Carpenter’s Project was started when event chairman Connie MacDonald, who at the time was the code enforcement officer for Ellwood City, was saddened and disappointed when he had to cite residents who were physically and/or financially unable to complete repairs.
This led him and others, including Chuck and Marsha Timblin, to form the project to help make basic repairs and improvements to homes.
Miller said they originally didn’t expect the project to last more than a year, but an anonymous donation has allowed the project to continue.
Applications for projects that are worked on are usually accepted in the spring with the work completed in July.
Miller said in the 22 years of the project, the volunteers have gotten very lucky with the weather, noting they have only lost a day and a half total over the years due to rain.
