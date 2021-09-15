PA CareerLink Lawrence County is having an open house from 9:30 to 4 p.m. Sept. 17 to celebrate its one-year anniversary in the Central Building office.
The public is invited to tour the facility, located at 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, anytime during the open house, meet the staff and discover what the PA CareerLink has to offer. Presentations throughout the day will focus on services for job seekers, such as resume writing, interviewing skills, and job search strategies; training opportunities and tuition assistance for those interested in a career change or wanting to upgrade their skill set; and support for local businesses, such as free job postings, meeting and training space, and free searches of the resume database.
Doughnuts and coffee will be available from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and those who tour the facility between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. will be treated to a hot dog, chips and bottled water. Prizes and thank-you gifts will be awarded throughout the day.
Those attending the open house will have the opportunity to meet directly with staff who can provide support and assistance through the career journey. For more information, visit www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or call (724) 656-3165.
