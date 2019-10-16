Career center honors vo-tech alumni, teachers

Six alumni of the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center have found their places in the school’s annals.
The center hosted its fourth annual hall of fame alumni awards recently in the Cascade Park Pavilion.
“Every year there is a committee who selects students, staff or faculty of the career and technical center who have made a larger impact on the world around them,” Len Rich, the center’s director, said. “We open the building for them to walk through and see what’s the same and what is changed, and we have a banquet and reception and present each of them with a plaque.”
The key to their being honored is having had dutiful service at the career center and impacted the world around them, Rich said.
The committee members who selected the honorees were: David Blank, a retired teacher; Thomas Kelly, a current teacher; Karen Sipe, current secretary, Mike Milanovich, the center’s principal; Nick Neve, a retired teacher; Anthony DeRosa, a current teacher; and Rich.
The honorees are:
•Richard Brzezinski, a retired vo-tech teacher of 39 years. He was hired to teach French and speech and went on to teach GED classes in English and Social Studies for 15 years. He was known as the voice of vo-tech for 30 years, having made the morning announcements. He was hired at age 20, among the youngest hires in Pennsylvania, and he retired in 2006 as one of the last of the school’s original staff. During his career he received two letters of commendation from the vo-tech school board. Brzezinski tutored students in English, from all eight school districts in Lawrence County. He has been a eucharistic minister for more than 30 years at St. Camillus Church.
•Anita Costello, originally hired as a teacher’s aide in the restaurant trades program at Lawrence County Vo-Tech School. She was later reassigned to the school’s dental medical program, where she spent the rest of her career, either as a full-time or part-time aide working in the dental medical and electronics programs. Costello taught beginning computers for seniors in the adult education program and her students often called her “grandmother.” She served as co-advisor to the Future Business Leaders of America. A graduate of New Castle High School, Costello started working at the Linger Light Dairy in Mahoningtown, then went to work at Sparmon-Fischler. She and her husband, Richard, have been married for 59 years and have two sons, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
•Ruth A. Fraser Fairchild, a veteran and a 1982 graduate of the vo-tech’s health assistant program. She joined the Army in 1982 and was an operating room technician, serving until 1994. She was a participant in Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia. She returned to New Castle and currently is the peri-operated material supervisor at UPMC Jameson. Fairchild has been a member of the VFW Post 315 since 1994, and was the post’s surgeon general from 2004 to 2011. Her duties involved travel to different veterans administration hospitals to assess soldiers returning from war with traumatic brain injuries or amputations, and she would prepare them to acclimate to civilian life. She has been the VFW’s National Surgeon General, working alongside state level surgeons to address critical issues surrounding soldiers returning to civilian life following serious or debilitating injuries. Fairchild was unanimously elected to the national position by more than 2,500 people, for a term that extended from July 2018 through July of this year.
•James Kreshon, a Marine Corps veteran, a former teacher and retired principal. He was on staff at Lawrence County Vo-Tech School from 1969 to 1998. He holds a bachelor’s degree in sales and a master’s degree in education. He was the distributive education teacher at vo-tech when the program had multiple teachers and more than 100 students. He also was the school’s cooperative education teacher. He earned his administrative and guidance credentials at Westminster College and was promoted to assistant principal, then later principal at the vo-tech until he retired in 1998. An Ellwood City resident, Kreshon and his wife, Connie, have a son and a daughter and five grandchildren.
•Joe Ostrowski, owner of a masonry business that grew from his training at vo-tech. He graduated from the masonry program in 1978. He formed his own company, Ostrowski Masonry, that grew from an emphasis on home building to a mix of light commercial structures. He has hired more than 50 people in his business, including many Lawrence County Career and Technical Center students. He is Boy Scoutmaster for Troop 746 and received the Silver Beaver Award for distinguished service to the Boy Scouts of America. He also was recipient of the Founders Award of the Order of the Arrow. He and his wife, Laura, have six children and two grandchildren.
•Gary Sperdute, known at Vo-Tech as “The Legend.” He followed in the footsteps of his father, Felix, as an exemplary masonry instructor at vo-tech for 22 years. Sperdute, while still teaching at the school, died unexpectedly on Sept. 24, 2018. School administrators remember Sperdute as a positive influence on the students he taught. Early on he worked as a union bricklayer and stone mason for many years in California. He had a dream of building a log cabin, and he achieved that goal.
