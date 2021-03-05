Growing up, we’re told all sorts of things by parents and elders that are accepted as fact.
Most of the time, they’re backed up by no scientific evidence — but try telling your grandmother that. Have you ever been told drinking coffee will stunt your growth? Or that playing in a fire will make you wet the bed? Maybe you were told breakfast is the most important meal of the day?
Well, I didn’t start drinking coffee until after I stopped growing, I’m no arsonist but I’m also not a bed-wetter and I actively avoid breakfast on a daily basis.
One of the big lies — no, not that Big Lie — I was told was that my collection of baseball, basketball, football and a half-dozen hockey cards would one day be worth a fortune.
Judging by the fact I’m writing this column and not sipping cold drinks on a private island tells me that assertion was wrong.
Not only are my cards not worth a fortune, they’re barely worth the cardboard they’re printed on. I vividly remember my middle school physical education teacher Mr. Holt telling me how his baseball card collection helped him pay for all his college books.
I scraped dishes and smelled like onions and hot dog sauce for six months paying off my freshman year books. (Mr. Holt left out the part about inflation and decades of decreases in higher-education funding.)
My cards were treated well, put in plastic sleeves and binders and stored at a respectable Pennsylvania temperature.
I have a pretty good collection of Chicago Bears and New York Yankees legends, but it more importantly appears I bought at the height of the trading card decline. Don’t worry, though, cards are making a comeback.
Content creators on Instagram and YouTube hold popular “unboxings” where they film themselves opening packs of cards.
Maybe you’ve even seen commercials recently for NBA Top Shot, a sort of new-age trading-cards-meet-cryptocurrency concoction the league created.
In essence, the league releases video highlight “Moments” that can be purchased and then collected and traded just like physical cards, except these can’t be placed in the spokes of your bike.
If that sounds all too complicated, you’re not alone.
I’m going to start studying up on this latest trend after GameStop stock, predictably, wasn’t a viable get-rich-quick avenue. In the meantime, is anyone in the market to buy a Ralph Houk or Bernie Williams card off me?
(Pete Sirianni is the assistant editor at the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com or tweet him at @petersirianni.)
