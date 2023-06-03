Car cruises are coming to a street near you in Lawrence County this summer.
Festivities kick off today with the sixth annual show at the New Castle School of Trades at 4117 Pulaski Road. Other car cruises include the following:
June 10-11: Briar Brook Barn Car Cruise, 330 Eastbrook- Neshannock Falls Road.
June 17: Second Annual “Cars at the Cathedral”, 110 E. Lincoln Ave.
July 2: Game Changers Car Cruise, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St.
Aug. 4: Wampum Homecoming Weekend, Main Street, Wampum.
Aug. 12-13: Briar Brook Barn Car Cruise, 330 Eastbrook-Neshannock Falls Road.
Aug. 27: 13th annual “Memories” Car Cruise, Downtown New Castle.
Sept. 9: Community Day at Pearson Park, 179 Pearson Park Drive.
Sept. 30: Ellwood City Fall Fest & Car Cruise, Downtown Ellwood City.
