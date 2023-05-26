The following car cruises and 5K races are planned:
•The Rapid Tappets Car Club will host its 33rd annual Dust Off Car Cruise from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Shenango Elementary School at 2501 Old Pittsburgh Road. Antique, classic and special-interest cars are welcome; registration is $3. Dash plaques will be available to the first 150 registered vehicles. There will be door prizes, event T-shirts, food, a 50-50 raffle, a basket auction and music by DJ Greg Marshall. No alcohol is allowed.
•The Mohawk Coffee House will host its 10th annual Java Jog on Monday. The race begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration beginning at 7:30. The race starts at Bessemer Presbyterian Church at 29. N. Main St. The cost is $25 for either a 5k race or a two-mile walk. Registration is available at mohawkcoffeehouse.com/java-jog while results will be available at smileymiles.com.
•The Villa Maria Community Center will host its 13th annual Villa Maria-Then 5k Run/2 Mile Walk at 9 a.m. June 3 at 2067 Evergreen Road, Villa Maria, in Pulaski Township. To pre-register, downloaded a form at vmesc.org and mail it to Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center, P.O. Box 424, Villa Maria, PA, 16155, share it online, or call (724) 964-8886. Participants can run virtually and send pictures to dgeese@humilityofmary.org, or to the center’s Facebook or Instagram pages.
•The 11th annual John Thompson Memorial 5K and 1-Mile Elementary Fun Run will take place June 3 at the Neshannock High School stadium. The event is in memory of the late Neshannock biology teacher to raise funds for the cross country team and for general maintenance and improvements for the John Thompson Trail. Registration and check-in is from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. The 5K will begin at 9 and the Fun Run will begin at 9:05. The cost is $25 each for the 5K and $15 each for the Fun Run for grades kindergarten through sixth grade. To pre-register, call (724) 263-2171 or go to runsignup.com and type in John Thompson Memorial 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Elementary Kids Fun Run.
•The New Castle School of Trades will host its sixth annual car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 3 at 4117 Pulaski Road, with the gates to open at 9 a.m. Registration for the cars is $5. The event is free to attend. There will be tool and food vendors in attendance. Proceeds benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.
•A car cruise is planned from 1 to 4 p.m. June 10-11 as part of the monthly Briar Brook Barn Barn Sale, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road in Hickory Township. A second car cruise from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 12-13 will be part of August’s monthly barn sale.
•The second Cars at the Cathedral will take place June 17 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral at 110 E. Lincoln Ave. in New Castle, beginning at 9 a.m. The event will feature different food vendors and live music from The Dorals. Both cars and motorcycles are welcome. The registration fee is $10. Proceeds will benefit the New Castle Police P.L.A.Y. (Police Leading Active Youth).
