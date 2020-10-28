Virtual candy distribution just wouldn’t work for trick-or-treat.
Social distancing, though — well, that’s another story.
In addition to three nearly life-size witches in her front yard, Highland Avenue resident Maria Jones has created a candy delivery system designed to keep her and her costumed visitors safe while she hands out the sweet treats on Halloween.
Jones secured a length of black polyethylene drain tubing to the railing of her front porch steps that will enable her to insert candy into the upper end from her porch and have it slide safely into the bags, pillow slips or plastic pumpkins of youngsters below.
“It’s just a way to keep the distance and not have to toss the candy out and end up with it all over the ground,” Jones said. “Plus, it will be fun for the kids.”
As of Tuesday, Jones still had some adjustments to make, including the length and the height of the upper end. She also wants to get some orange duct tape so that by Saturday, the delivery tube will look more Halloween-ish in orange and black, and perhaps some purple as well.
As for the witches, she plans for them poised behind the flames from an outdoor firebowl.
“The witches I just made this year,” Jones said. “I’ve seen them smaller, but I like to go bigger.
“Can you tell I really like Halloween?’
