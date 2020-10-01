+7 Ellwood foundation dispenses hope for cancer patients Carrie Campbell knows how little things can make a big difference for cancer patients.

A surgical scar can be a lifelong reminder of something that went wrong.

Thanks to her husband, though, Cara Atkinson was able to see the mark in her flesh left by an operation to remove a cancerous cyst in a different light.

“My scar is on my neck,” the Ellwood City Area School district special education teacher said. “When I was marrying my husband, if I drank a sip of wine, it would turn bright red, and I was so self-conscious of it.

“But my husband said to me before my wedding, ‘I will kiss that scar all night because it’s the reason you’re still here.’ That changed my whole perspective on my scar.”

Atkinson is the founder of the Ellwood-based Club Hope Foundation, which began as a Lincoln High School group 12 years ago and has since expanded to three other schools, as well as a community nonprofit organization. It aims to provide encouragement and services to patients and families facing a cancer diagnosis.

Atkinson’s 180-degree turn in the way she looked at her own scar has become part of the foundation’s philosophy and outreach.

“On the back of our shirts,” she said, “we have a quote that says, ‘Your scars of today are someone else’s hope for tomorrow.’ “

On top of that, with the help of Amber D’Addio of Forever Amber Photography, she has organized a Scars of Hope photo shoot, which took place for the second year in a row this summer.

“Amber had found the Japanese art form called kintsugi, which is where pottery is broken and then they bind it with gold to make it stronger and more beautiful than it was,” Atkinson said. “That’s why we chose gold as the paint for our photo shoots because we’re modeling that art form.”

Participants undergo a makeup session and the gold is used to highlight their scars left by cancer surgery.

The photos are made into displays that are set up in cancer treatment centers, and have been exhibited in Erie, Beaver and Butler.

“It has changed people’s lives to see their scars in a different way,” Atkinson said. “The feedback we’ve gotten on those from the people in the photo shoot and the people at the centers has been phenomenal. And we already have a waiting list of people for next year’s photo shoot.”

The experience, though, can be intimidating at first.

Khyana Johnson, a breast cancer survivor and teacher in the New Castle Area School District, was one of the models this year.

“At first, everybody there had to do the same thing” she said. “We had to show our scars and tell our stories. Then we got our makeup done so everybody looked really beautiful, but we’re still women. We’re scared to tell people what we look like underneath.”

She received onsite encouragement from a friend, who told her, “‘We’re here, we made it, either go hard or go home.”

“And I was like, alright, so I showed my double mastectomy scars,” Johnson said, “because if you look good, you feel good. And girls have to know that, too. It’s OK to be sad, it’s OK to cry, but if you get up everyday and you go somewhere and you do something, you get yourself dressed, that’s one more day you have than just laying in the bed crying. But if you have to cry, you can do that, too.”

Carrie Campbell, Atkinson’s cousin and a radiation dosimetrist at UPMC Cancer Centers in Beaver, participated in the inaugural Scars for Hope session in 2019. Like Johnson, she is a breast cancer survivor who underwent a double mastectomy.

“It was tough,” she said of the photo shoot. “It was great being a part of it, but I was very apprehensive at first. There’s a lot of things that go through your mind when this stuff is happening. You want to help people, you want to be able to be an encouraging role model, let them know that there are a lot of people that survive this. You want to do that. On the other hand, there are people there who lose their battle, and my sister lost her battle (to ovarian cancer). You have this guilt about surviving. A lot of people don’t understand survivor’s guilt, and it’s real. It’s there. I was lucky to come out the other side, so I like to tell my story, I like to encourage people.”

Campbell believes the photo shoot proved therapeutic to many of the women who were undergoing cancer treatment. However, she’s been cancer-free for eight years and says that her scars seem to lessen each year.

“But they never do go away,” she said. “I’m reminded of it every day when I see my scars. You don’t look in the mirror, you don’t look at yourself the way you used to. The scars are there. Every year, it gets less and less, but it’s never going away. If it only helps one person, then it’s a success.”

HORSE HAPPINESS

With the help of Corey Bishop of Handcrafted by Corey, Club Hope Foundation is bringing smiles to youngsters fighting their own cancer battles.

Bishop built a wooden horse — complete with the foundation’s logo burned into on the bottom — and donated it to the organization. Named Jasper the Horse of Hope, the item was to be given to a child to enjoy during his or her cancer treatments, then passed on to another youth once the first child was better. The original recipient is a New Castle girl.

“I got pictures from this little girl’s mom, her riding it every day, and I kept fighting myself — ‘How am I taking this horse away? I do not want to take this horse away from her,” Atkinson said.

Enter Ellwood City Fire Chief Rick Myers, who had raised $2,000 for Club Hope’s Home Run Derby fundraiser last month. Myers had lost his 1-year-old son Gavin to cancer several years ago.

“To build a customized rocking horse, they’re $400,” Atkinson said. “So I decided to start the For the Love of Gavin Myers Project, and we are using the $2,000 Rick raised for the Home Run Derby to gift the horses to the kids so that we do not have to take them back.

“Jasper’s coming back to us when we give the little girl her horse to keep, and Jasper is getting donated to the oncology playroom at Children’s Hospital.”

TREATMENT CENTER SMILES

Learning that COVID-19 was preventing patients at treatment centers from being accompanied by loved ones, Atkinson put out a Facebook request asking for volunteers to make messages that could be placed outside patients’ windows.

“I had 35 submissions,” she said, “and we went to the Ellwood Color Center and they blew them up into yard signs. We put them around six different facilities.”

Atkinson, her sister and their four children did the placements.

“We were at the AHN Institute in Butler and as we’re pushing the signs into the ground, we see the treatment facility blinds going up and patients coming to the windows with their masks on, wheeling their chemo stands and waving to the kids.”

It’s experiences that like, she said, that help her when tending to the foundation dips into time she’d like to be spending with her children.

“I try to plan all my events around their activities, but they are so much a part of it, and my husband is so much a part of it,” she said. “If I have to miss one thing (of her children’s) and I start to guilt myself about it, my husband says to me, ‘The lessons that they are getting by being a part of this are so much more than you missing one little thing.”