What’s your dream job?
It’s a question that you’ve probably been asked at some point in your life, perhaps by a teacher or guidance counselor. There are always the obligatory answers of astronauts, weathermen and women, scientists or archaeologists. Maybe even becoming president, although that increasingly seems like a job that sounds fun in theory but not in practice.
I think I’ve always really wanted to be a journalist after watching Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon on ESPN’s “Pardon the Interruption” nearly religiously every weekday at the dinner table growing up. This week got me thinking about the idea of a becoming a public editor. Now, this wouldn’t be a regular public editor position, like some bigger newspapers use as the independent voice of the reader. The New York Times eliminated their public editor position in 2017 and, believe it or not, some subscribers are still unhappy.
My idea of being a public editor is that I get to, well, edit the public.
Please, let me explain.
Haven’t we all been stuck in meetings or on committees where no firm resolution has been made? Under my job duties, I’ll now be allowed to unilaterally make a decision based on the information available. Or sometimes, decisions are made that don’t make an entire amount of sense.
For example, when’s the last time you watched a football game? There were probably several penalty flags thrown and around 2.5 bad calls. And that’s on a good night.
Last week, I watched the Penn State-Iowa game because of my semi-Nittany Lion fandom and to see New Castle High graduate Geno Stone on the big stage of ESPN. However, the game was marred by some objectively terrible calls and more flags than a United Nations summit. The next day, I (for reasons I’m still trying to figure out) took in a Cleveland Browns game from start to finish for the first time in my life. If that weren’t bad enough, the officiating was a close second.
If I were in charge of the world and the way it runs, I’d have the power to say, yes, that’s a penalty. No, that’s allowed. It would be great and a vast improvement over the current system. Better yet, it would make games run more smoothly and with fewer stoppages, meaning good news for everyone except those needing frequent restroom breaks and a refill on their beverage of choice.
Sorry, I’m just trying to streamline and make the system run more effectively.
Think of all the time I’ll save everyone. Then we can get back to debating the real issues I don’t have answers for.
Like figuring out where all the kids who wanted to study archaeology and dinosaurs went.
(Pete Sirianni is the digital editor at the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
