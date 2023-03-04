The Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown is opening its newest addition, the Vincent and Phyllis Bacon Wing containing the two-story Vincent and Phyllis Bacon Grand Gallery, on April 15. A reception starts at 6 p.m. Members will receive an invitation in the mail, but anyone can request one.
Museum director Dr. Louis Zona, a New Castle resident, said, “This is one of those very special moments in the history of the Butler. Included in the Bacon Wing are strikingly beautiful exhibition galleries, including the Bacon Grand Gallery that will enable the Butler to exhibit seldom seen works in an impressive space. The gallery will also make possible the permanent display of Pierre Soulages’ 14- by 20-foot ceramic mural titled 14 May, 1968. We are excited for its unveiling on this momentous evening.
“In all,” he continued, “the new Vincent and Phyllis Bacon will add much to an already handsome facility. The spectacular exhibition galleries relate closely to the Butler’s historic neoclassical structure that, in the words of architect C. Robert Buchanan, is a ‘jewel box.’”
The Bacon Wing was designed by C. Robert Buchanan. It is a $2 million, 3,810-square-foot structure with each level encompassing 1,270 sq. ft. It is located in front of the Beecher Center Wing, a 28,000-square-foot addition that was constructed in 2000. The Beecher Center is the three-story contemporary wing on the south side of the Butler’s white marble neoclassic building.
The Bacon Grand Gallery will not only contain the Soulages work, but will house various presentations from traveling exhibitions and the permanent collection. Its two-story height will enable the Butler to display large-scale paintings that could not be shown in other galleries.
The lower level gallery will exhibit works from the Draime collection of masterworks from around the world. The lowest level will be used for archival storage.
The Butler Institute of American Art, located at 524 Wick Ave., was founded in 1919 and is an accredited, non-profit art museum that provides art classes, tours, events, and world-class exhibitions. Admittance is free to the public. For further information call (330) 743-1107.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.