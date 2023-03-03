The Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown will feature the exhibit “Gary Lichtenstein: Painter and Master Printer” March 19 through June 11. A meet the artist event is planned for 1 to 3 p.m. March 19.
A renowned painter, Lichtenstein demonstrates true abstract expressionism via his use of color. His paintings, more than 200 oil-based works to date, exhibit mastery of the properties of light absorption and reflection, specifically with regard to the visual impact of color. Inspired by artists such as Robert Motherwell and Helen Frankenthaler, Lichtenstein creates canvases which have frequently been described as ethereal, and he has been praised as one who manages to capture a “sense of no-self …”
Legendary rock and roll poster artist Bob Fried was one of Lichtenstein’s earliest influences and also one of his greatest. A pioneer of silkscreen production, Fried was among the first to use the medium to produce original works of art; his psychedelic, 1960s poster art was embraced by rock bands such as Pink Floyd, The Grateful Dead, Santana, Genesis and Steppenwolf. By the time he met Lichtenstein, Fried had moved away from the rock art genre and was focused exclusively on the creation of original silkscreen prints and sculpture. Together, Fried and Lichtenstein dove into what was, at the time, relatively new territory: embracing the unique method of painting through silk – effectively taking an image apart and putting it back together again, screen by screen, color by color, layer by layer.
Throughout his career, Lichtenstein worked with a wide variety of artists, each of whom has approached the medium of silkscreen with unique and specific intentions. Every project produced in Lichtenstein’s studio, including his own, tells a different story.
This comprehensive exhibition is a showcase of the infinite possibilities inspired by the medium of silkscreen printing. Featured artists include Cey Adams, Janette Beckman, Robert Cottingham, Crash, Daze, Al Diaz, Shepard Fairey, Futura, Elizabeth Gregory, Bob Gruen, Charles Hinman, Robert Indiana, Indie184, Alfred Leslie, Eric Orr, Robert Scott, Jessica Stockholder, Vincent Valdez and more.
Dr. Louis Zona of New Castle, director of the Butler, said, “Gary Lichtenstein, contemporary artist and master printmaker has given much to the American art world. Working closely with enormously inventive avant-garde painters, sculptors and printmakers, he has advanced the visual arts in dramatic ways. His own creations represent continuous explorations and his genius for adding so much visual power to the creative work of colleagues fills a major gap.
The Butler exhibition includes both his work and the work of client artists and colleagues. When Mr. Joseph Butler envisioned his museum of American art in 1919, he surely was wanting to show American contemporary art at its best. He would have welcomed Gary Lichtenstein to his roster of artists.”
Among his roster of artists, the Butler will showcase some well-known names as Alfred Leslie, Robert Indiana, and Eric Orr/Keith Haring.
Also included is Dave Navarro, best known as a member of the rock band Jane’s Addiction and formally the guitarist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who has a silkscreen titled Black Dahlia.
Admittance to the Butler Institute of American Art, located at 524 Wick Ave. in Youngstown, is free to the public. For further information, call (330) 743-1107.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.