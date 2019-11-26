Burns & Burns celebrates firm's 80th anniversary

A Clarion-based business with a New Castle location is celebrating its 80th anniversary.
Burns & Burns Associates has eight Northwest Pennsylvania locations, including 4025 Wilmington Road, where staff and community leaders gathered last week to celebrate eight decades of business.
Citations from the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, PA Senate and Pennsylvania House were presented to Burns and Burns officials by staff members from several local representatives.
Those able to attend in person included representatives from the offices of U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, state Rep. Parke Wentling and state Rep. Chris Sainato.
“You don’t survive in business for 80 years without providing great service and taking care of your customers,” said Steve Sant, chairman of the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors.
“Burns & Burns has done that well, and we look forward to them being a part of our community for more decades to come.”
“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support we have received throughout our history from the community and the Chamber,” said Alexis Burns, executive vice president and a fourth-generation member of the firm. “It is such an honor to do business in such a special place with such special people.
“We are looking forward to continuing our 80 year tradition of excellent service and protecting the people and things you love most. Here’s to the next 80 years!”
