BRADENTON, Fla. — The Burkes Outlet in Neshannock Township will soon have a new name.
Corporate owner Bealls, Inc., announced that store in the Field Club Shopping Center on Wilmington Road is being renamed Bealls Outlet next week. The company is retiring the Burkes name at all Pennsylvania and Ohio stores to support its continued growth nationally as Bealls. There are no planned changes to staffing at the New Castle location.
There are more than 550 stores in 23 states operating as Burkes Outlet and Bealls Outlet. The company’s portfolio of brands also includes Bealls stores, Home Centric and Rugged Earth Outfitters. Burkes Outlet gift cards, credit cards and rewards points will be honored at Bealls Outlet locations. For more information, contact the store at (724) 761-7771.
