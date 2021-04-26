BY DAVID L. DYE
THE (SHARON) HERALD
HERMITAGE — A restoration project will restore Buhl Park’s wetlands to a more natural state and allow it to serve as an educational asset, with the help of state funding.
The park is in line to receive a $205,000 grant through the Commonwealth Finance Authority’s Greenways, Trails and Recreational Program Wednesday.
Ryan Voisey, the park’s director of operations, said the grant will go toward the park’s Wetland Restoration Project. Buhl Park, located in Hermitage, has three wetlands areas, but the main area surrounded by a fitness trail is heavily infested by phragmites, an invasive plant species that displaces native plant life and leaves a poor habitat for animals.
Removing the phragmites and re-establishing native species will help restore a healthy environment in the wetlands.
“Excavating is really the only way to get rid of them,” Voisey said.
The project also includes construction of a handicapped-accessible observation, which will allow park visitors to observe the main wetlands as it filters water through an upper-lake area that feeds directly into Lake Julia.
Last October, Buhl Park received a $103,200 grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. That funding also will help pay for the project.
The grant funds will allow park officials to repair a parking lot near the fitness trail along the main wetland, along with signage to educate visitors about the plants and animals native to the wetlands, Voisey said.
“People will be able to learn more about how the wetlands function,” he said.
State Rep. Mark Longietti, D-7, Hermitage, said the grant will enhance Buhl Park and allow local residents to continue enjoying recreation and educational opportunities.
“This funding is going to support a project to improve the structure and function of three existing wetland areas to ensure the area remains pristine and is preserved for future generations to enjoy,” he said.
State Sen. Michele Brooks, R-50, Jamestown, said the improvements to parking and walking trails will expand the park’s reach to people with disabilities, nature-lovers and more children, including families and students on field trips.
“Buhl Park is a beloved fixture in our community, and it is my hope that this award will enhance the accessibility, educational potential, and enjoyment of this valuable local asset,” Brooks said.
Voisey said park officials hope to have the entire project completed by the end of 2022.
