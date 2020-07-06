Buhl Park to host summer programs for children

HERMITAGE — For years, local children have participated in the six-week Summer Youth Program at Buhl Park — a series of physical, yet educational, activities to get the kids outdoors.
While the traditional program won’t be held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, park officials have come up with a slightly different alternative in the form of minicamps that will maintain the children’s safety,while retaining the educational and outdoors aspects of the Summer Youth Program, Buhl Park Director of Environmental Education Katie Nowland said.
“It’ll be different this year, but it will still give kids the chance to get outside for awhile and explore the park,” Nowland said.
Normally the Summer Youth Program draws more than 200 children from throughout the area.
Due to the pandemic safety guidelines, the minicamps will instead be broken into groups of 20 children each, Nowland said.
While the older kids would normally be focused around one of the park’s shelters and the younger kids mainly using the facilities at Sandy’s Place, the minicamps will be held throughout the park, with activities making use of the park’s amenities, from the trails to Lake Julia, Nowland said.
“The kids always get so excited being able to get outside and go exploring, especially when they see the bugs and the daddy longlegs,” Nowland said.
Mondays features programs for kids in kindergarten through second grade, while Wednesdays will be for the older kids in grades three through five. Parents can sign their children up for one or both periods each day, with programs at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., Nowland said.
To sign up, parents can visit Buhl Park’s website at www.buhlfarmpark.com and click on “Programs,” then “Mini Camps.” So far, the first set of programs on both days are about half full, Nowland said.
Minicamp will start July 13 and run for about five weeks. During the program, each minicamp will have a different theme, with a break between the two periods for children who sign up for both, Nowland said.
“We’ll have natured-themed lessons, lessons on mammals, insects, silly sports — all kinds of things for the kids to do,” she said.
Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis, although Nowland said many parents whose children have participated in the Summer Youth Program year after year were eagerly awaiting news for what summer programs the park would be able to hold.
The minicamp program this year in particular can provide a much-needed change for local children, who had their last few months in the classroom canceled as pandemic required people to stay at home whenever possible. However, Nowland said the park’s summer programs have always provided children a chance to get away from their technological devices and spend some time outdoors.
“Some kids may not normally get to spend much time outside, while other kids may not know about Buhl Park and everything we have here in this space,” Nowland said.
