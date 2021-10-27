Winners of the 2021 J. Howard and Elizabeth M. Bruce Scholarship have been named.
Joel Dean, a 2020 graduate of Shenango High School, was presented with the scholarship award of $2,500 by members of the Bruce family. Joel is the son of Daniel and Lisa Dean. He presently attends California University of Pennsylvania and studies fisheries and wildlife biology. He made the dean’s list in both the fall and spring semesters of his freshman year.
While at Shenango, Joel was a member of the Conservation Club and National Honor Society. He also had perfect attendance and made the honor roll.
Mohamad Khalaifa, a 2018 graduate of Shenango, was also awarded a 2021 J. Howard and Elizabeth M. Bruce Scholarship. Members of the Bruce family presented the scholarship award of $2,500. Mohamad is the son of Nader and Jamalat Khalaifa. He presently attends Slippery Rock University and double majors in psychology (neuroscience/development concentrations) and biology. At SRU, Mohamad participates in the Honors College, Kappa Sigma fraternity, department of psychology teaching assistant, SGA senator, Psi/Chi/Psychology Club, research lab assistant and research conference mentor. Mohamad also was recognized on the dean’s list.
While at Shenango, Mohamad was a member of the marching band, choir, drama club and school musical, academic games, Spanish Club and National Honor Society. He also was on honor roll, passed his senior project with distinction, had perfect attendance and was student of the month.
The Bruce Scholarship has awarded $67,500 in scholarship money since it was founded in 1997 in memory of the late J. Howard Bruce, founder of Bruce and Merrilees Electric Company and Brady’s Bend Corporation.
Recipients must be graduates of Shenango High School and have completed at least one year of higher education. Qualifications also include academic performance in a field of science, community service, and a dedication to the ideals of free enterprise. Scholarship applications for the 2022 awards are available at the Shenango High School office or at www.shenangoschools.org and are due by May 31.
