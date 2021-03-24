Ty McClymonds, a 2019 graduate of Shenango High School, was awarded the 2020 J. Howard and Elizabeth M. Bruce Scholarship.
Members of the Bruce family presented the scholarship award of $2,500.
Ty is the son of Ron McClymonds. He attends Kent State University and studies mechatronics engineering technology. At Kent State, Ty participated in the Ultimate Frisbee Club and made the dean’s list and president’s list.
While at Shenango, Ty was a four-year member of track and field, Conservation Club and Chess Club.
The Bruce Scholarship has awarded $62,500 in scholarship money since it was founded in 1997 in memory of the late J. Howard Bruce, founder of Bruce and Merrilees Electric Company and Brady’s Bend Corporation.
Recipients must be graduates of Shenango High School and have completed at least one year of higher education. Qualifications also include academic performance in a field of science, community service and a dedication to the ideals of free enterprise.
Scholarship applications are available at the Shenango High School office or at www.shenangoschools.org and are due by May 31.
