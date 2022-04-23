Applications for the annual J. Howard and Elizabeth M. Bruce Scholarship are available on the Shenango Area School District website at www.shenangoschools.org or by request via email to rludovici@shenango.k12.pa.us.
Applications are due by May 31.
The scholarship has awarded $67,500 since it was founded in 1997 in memory of the late J. Howard Bruce, founder of Bruce and Merrilees Electric Company and Brady’s Bend Corporation.
Recipients must be graduates of Shenango High School and have completed at least one year of post-secondary education in the field of science. Previous applicants are eligible to re-apply.
