Voices from America, specifically Lawrence County, reached around the globe thanks to Carol Castiel.
A Neshannock Township native and director of current affairs programming with Voice of America, Castiel returned to her hometown recently to record a segment of the “Encounter” audio program, documenting the “The View from Western Pennsylvania” in the run-up to the 2022 midterms.
Castiel spoke with Paul Stefano, former chair of the Democratic Party of Lawrence County, and Richard Flannery, a Republican activist, about the political mood in the battleground state prior to the November midterm elections. She had previously interviewed the pair, along with New Castle Mayor Chris Frye and former New Castle City Council member Bob Bullano, in the summer and fall of 2020 prior to the presidential election.
The latest program, which first aired on Sunday, can be heard at https://www.voaafrica.com/a/6718465.html.
Castiel noted that among the highlights were both interviewees believing the Democrats are likely to hold the Senate while Flannery thinks the House “will flip nicely” to Republicans. Stefano stated he believes Democrats have a chance, no matter how slim, to hold on to the House.
Stefano said also that Democrats of all stripes (and some Independents) are energized to vote in the midterms given the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. However, at the local level, Flannery predicts the county will mostly likely vote Republican.
“I never forgot where I came from and it is gratifying to be able to amplify and disseminate voices from my hometown,” Castiel said. “Our foreign audience loves this stuff. It makes the U.S. midterms more ‘real’ to them.
“We have received quite a lot of anecdotal positive feedback,” she continued, adding that a listener from Mogadishu, Somalia, contacted her about the program via VOA’s Current Affairs Facebook page, saying, “It was an epic encounter.”
In addition to thanking those she interviewed, Castiel noted that photos of Fetterman and Shapiro signs used on the VOA website were courtesy of the new county Democratic Party chair, Tim Buck.
VOA is an international multimedia broadcaster founded in 1942 with service in more than 40 languages.
