Single-lane alternating traffic on the Wampum Road (Route 288) Bridge in Wayne Township and Wampum Borough will continue Monday, weather permitting.
Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on the Route 288 bridge over the Beaver River between Main Street and River Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Friday. Crews from Michael Facchiano Contracting, Inc. will install web stiffeners on the bridge.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
