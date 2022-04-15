Five individuals who won their battle with addiction will be celebrated April 24 at The New Englander Banquet Center.
The event is the fifth annual Braveheart Testimonial Dinner, sponsored by the Vision Ministries and its Pathway to Freedom Program. The highlight of the evening will be the testimonies of five former addicts in long-term recovery who have reclaimed their lives.
According to the organization’s website, the dinner “is a celebration of those that have recovered and are currently leading happy, productive lives as husbands, wives, mothers, fathers, parents, homeowners, employees, business owners, spiritual leaders etc.”
Each speaker/honoree is presented with a Braveheart Certificate in recognition and celebration of their accomplishment.
“We do it every year to encourage others who are struggling with addiction to give them encouragement by these testimonies that it can be done,” said the Rev. Randy Crum, director of Vision Ministries.
Pathway to Freedom defines its mission as creating and offering “a ‘pathway’ to various resources for individuals with addictive diseases, their families and the community at large.”
Those who have followed that pathway and spoken at previous Braveheart dinners have remained on the right track, according to Crum.
“The people that we know who went through this for the last four or five years have been very successful in life,” he said. “They’ve gotten their lives back, they’ve gotten kids back, they’ve been a success story.
“We haven’t heard of a one that has not made it. They thank us, because we’ve helped them, we’ve been part of the plan and the healing process.”
In addition to a dinner and the five speakers, the night will feature the presentation of community service awards to four individuals. They are:
•Jeff Potter, an Ellwood City native and Baltimore resident who organizes the annual Potter Baseball Tour, in which youths travel to various communities to play and perform community service.
•Ken Rice Jr., director of DON Services’ Elm Street Program of community revitalization. He spearheaded such grassroot initiatives as annual Community Clean-Up Days, Neighborhood Watch, the Lower East Side Community Garden and the Lawrence County Day of Prayer.
•Dan Irwin, reporter and page designer for the New Castle News.
•Yvonne Clark, director of the Gussie M. Walker Community Outreach, an after school/summer program that reaches children from 4 to 18 year old with the goal of breathing life back into a community that was once a striving area, by offering wholesome and spiritual experiences.
Tickets are $35 per person, and proceeds will help Vision Ministries to continue raising awareness of the dangers of substance abuse. Tickets may be purchased at the door, or in advance by calling Crum at (724) 730-1234; Vaughn Crisci at (724) 301-0978; or Dan Bailey at (724) 657-7466.
The New Englander Banquet Center is located at 3009 Wilmington Road. Doors will open for the event at 5 p.m., with the dinner starting at 5:45 p.m.
