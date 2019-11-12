Boy Scout Troop 712 is holding its annual open house and signup night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St.
Families or boys who would like to learn more about Scouting or are interested in joining are welcome. Various scout skills will be demonstrated along with outdoor cooking and the opportunity to speak with the leaders and the scouts.
Boy Scouting is an outdoor adventure program where boys participate in fun and challenging activities and learn about leadership, teamwork, physical fitness, and becoming a better citizen while having fun and making lifelong memories as well as friends. Boy Scout Troop 712 strives to make Scouting a fun and affordable year round program where the youth members decide the program, under the supervision of qualified adult leaders who are understanding, patient and eager to help them succeed.
The Boy Scouts is a year-round outdoor program and is open to boys 11-18, or who have completed fifth grade. As a Boy Scout, a boy will have the opportunity to choose activities that will help him to develop his leadership, communications and teamwork skills, and make new friends. Troop 712 offers year round activities including camping, hiking, weeklong adventure camp, special outings and more. Boy Scouts also learn valuable skills including emergency preparedness and first aid, swimming, wilderness survival and more.
Visitors to Troop 712’s open house will be able to meet the Scouts and leaders, learn about all of the fun activities they participate in and join in on fun games, activities and more. Any scout-age eligible boy visiting will be entered in a drawing for a $25 Wal-Mart gift Card.
The troop meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at First Presbyterian. For more information, contact Scoutmaster Jack Marti at (724) 301-1457 or smjack712 @aol.com.
