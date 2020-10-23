Boutique opens on North Hill

Castle Chic Boutique is now open on New Castle’s North Hill.
Owned and operated by Kelly Pezzuolo at 222 E. Elizabeth St., the business is stocked with “the trendiest brands and pieces for reasonable prices.”
The shop has women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories and home good decor.
Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Custmers should text or call (724) 730-1807 for a shopping appointment ahead of time due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“I love everything fashion- and beauty-related, which is funny because I absolutely hated shopping growing up,” Pezzuolo said. “Whether you’re looking for the perfect fall sweater or a gift for your bestie, CCB has something for everyone.”
Customers can also join the Facebook group “Castle Chic Boutique, LLC” for new items, flash sales and giveaways.
