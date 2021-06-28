Boscov's finalizes plans for new department store

By David L. Dye
The (Sharon) Herald
NILES, Ohio — When Boscov’s opens a new store this fall at the Eastwood Mall in Ohio, it won’t represent just its 49th store, but also a family tradition of community service.
Instead of just a grand opening, the store — which offers everything from furniture to clothing to candy — will host a charity day and a community fun day, said Jim Boscov, chairman and CEO of Boscov’s.
The charity day, on Oct. 7, will provide a chance for local nonprofits to sell $5 admission tickets to shoppers, with ticket proceeds benefiting the nonprofits. The following day will be a community fun event, when people can visit the store and enjoy music, face painters and food vendors.
On Oct. 9, Boscov’s will hold its grand opening, featuring a ribbon cutting with a ribbon made of $100 bills, each of which will be donated to a charity, Boscov said.
“We always tell the charities, ‘this isn’t just a grand opening and then never hear from us again,’” Boscov said. “We want to be a part of our communities.”
The family tradition at Boscov’s began more than a century ago with Jim’s grandfather Solomon Boscov, who came to the United States from the then-Russian Empire in 1914. Boscov eventually made his way to the Reading area, where many of the residents spoke Pennsylvania Dutch, which was similar enough to Yiddish, one of the languages Boscov spoke, that he was able to communicate.
Boscov made his living selling goods such as fabrics, and if a resident did him a favor, such as letting him sleep in a barn for the night, Boscov would always repay them with labor, such as combing the resident’s horses.
Solomon opened his first department store in 1921 in Reading. Jim said his grandfather once showed him a small black record book, from the Great Depression, containing a list of names. Each name represented a customer to whom Solomon provided an item the customer couldn’t initially afford, such as a woman who needed shoes for her child.
“My grandfather told her, ‘let’s get you some shoes now, and you can pay when things get better,’” Boscov said. “And she paid him back. Every single person in the book paid him back.”
To continue that commitment to customers, Boscov said each store has employees who are knowledgeable within their particular department, to the point that customers often ask for employees by name.
Each of Boscov’s 50 locations also includes an auditorium, which local groups such as charities or bands can use for events, Boscov said.
Maintaining personal relationships isn’t just about the employee-customer interaction. Boscov and other management officials visit a Boscov’s store each week, checking in with the store management teams and the rest of the employees.
Boscov’s officials also contact their vendors weekly, both to place business orders and just to check in. Aside from maintaining personal relationships, Milissa Gazda, Boscov’s senior executive vice president of advertising, said the contact helps the store come by bargains that can be passed on to the customers in the form of sales and specials.
Boscov’s maintains an online presence for remote shoppers, with orders handled through stores instead of a separate warehouse for online orders. Since the pandemic, online shopping has increased by 20 to 30 percent, with customers from as far as Texas and California.
“You have to have a robust online presence, but I think customers still enjoy that in-person experience of going into a store and going over products,” Boscov said.
